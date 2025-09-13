LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Antifa, ISIS or Neo-Nazi': 5 US terrorist outfits that could have driven Tyler Robinson to murder Charlie Kirk

'Antifa, ISIS cells or Neo-Nazi': 5 US terrorist outfits that could have driven Tyler Robinson to murder Charlie Kirk

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 19:39 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 19:43 IST

The shocking murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has raised questions about who influenced him. While Robinson’s exact motivations remain unclear, experts warn that several US extremist organizations pose a rising threat to vulnerable Gen Z minds.

Antifa Networks
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Antifa Networks

Antifa is a loosely organized left-wing extremist movement in the US. While not formally structured as a group, its decentralized operations have made it influential among young internet-savvy Americans. Authorities worry such radical circles can easily pull disaffected Gen Z individuals into violent ideologies.

Atomwaffen Division (AWD)
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Atomwaffen Division (AWD)

The Atomwaffen Division, a neo-Nazi terrorist organisation, is notorious for targeting disillusioned youth online through extremist propaganda. Known for violent attacks and radical manifestos, AWD represents one of the deadliest recruitment threats for Gen Z Americans seeking belonging in digital spaces.

Boogaloo Bois
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Boogaloo Bois

This far-right, anti-government extremist group thrives on memes and online communities, which strongly appeal to Gen Z. The Boogaloo Bois push narratives of civil war and violent rebellion, influencing younger individuals into seeing violence as a legitimate form of political expression.

ISIS-Inspired Online Cells
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

ISIS-Inspired Online Cells

Though weakened in the Middle East, ISIS and its affiliates continue to inspire radicalization in the US through online propaganda. Gen Z, being the most internet-native generation, is highly exposed to these tactics, especially on encrypted platforms where recruitment often goes unnoticed.

Eco-Terrorist Cells
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Eco-Terrorist Cells

Radical eco-terrorist groups exploit Gen Z’s deep concern for climate change. By framing violent acts as “defense of the planet,” these organizations try to lure young people into illegal activities, blurring the line between activism and extremism.

Closing Note
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Closing Note

While investigators have not confirmed that Tyler Robinson was linked to any extremist organization, his radical shift raises concerns about how online ideologies and extremist groups manipulate young minds. The case underscores the urgent need to address digital radicalization in America.

Trending Photo

'More deadlier than ever': US unleashes B-21 Raider on its second flight with upgrades to replace B-2 Bomber
7

'More deadlier than ever': US unleashes B-21 Raider on its second flight with upgrades to replace B-2 Bomber

Covering from Konkan Railway to The Glacier Express: Top 7 most beautiful train journeys in the world you must take
8

Covering from Konkan Railway to The Glacier Express: Top 7 most beautiful train journeys in the world you must take

WrestleMania 43: From Stone Cold to The Rock, top 5 WWE legends who could return in Saudi Arabia
5

WrestleMania 43: From Stone Cold to The Rock, top 5 WWE legends who could return in Saudi Arabia

'Antifa, ISIS cells or Neo-Nazi': 5 US terrorist outfits that could have driven Tyler Robinson to murder Charlie Kirk
6

'Antifa, ISIS cells or Neo-Nazi': 5 US terrorist outfits that could have driven Tyler Robinson to murder Charlie Kirk

Tyler Robinson was raised 'Mormon'! What it means and why he killed Charlie Kirk
7

Tyler Robinson was raised 'Mormon'! What it means and why he killed Charlie Kirk