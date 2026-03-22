/‘8,000 targets hit’: How US carrier strike groups have crippled Iran’s tactical airpower

US forces have struck over 8,000 military targets in Iran during Operation Epic Fury. CENTCOM reports that the strikes grounded Iran's tactical fighters, destroyed 130 vessels, and secured the Strait of Hormuz from coastal missile threats.
Adm. Brad Cooper of US Central Command confirms that American forces have struck over 8,000 Iranian military targets. The ongoing three-week campaign aims to heavily degrade Tehran's combat potential.
US military aircraft, including carrier-based fighter jets and strategic bombers, executed more than 8,000 combat flights. These operations maintain continuous air superiority over Iranian airspace.
US strikes have destroyed 130 Iranian naval vessels so far. CENTCOM describes this as the largest elimination of a naval fleet over a three-week period since World War II.
Official US military assessments state that Iran's naval forces are no longer functioning effectively at sea. The strikes severely limited their ability to harass international commercial shipping.
The relentless aerial bombardment has critically damaged Iran's airfields and infrastructure. Adm. Cooper reported that Iran's tactical fighter aircraft are no longer flying regularly.
US forces dropped multiple 5,000-pound bombs on a fortified underground military facility along Iran's coastline. The strike successfully penetrated heavily guarded coastal defence networks.
The destroyed underground bunker housed anti-ship cruise missiles and mobile launch systems. This operation directly removed weapons that posed a high risk to international shipping routes.
Alongside weapons caches, the US strikes wiped out vital intelligence support sites and missile radar relays. This blinded Iran's ability to monitor ship movements in the region.
Through these targeted attacks, the US has degraded Iran's capacity to threaten the Strait of Hormuz. Roughly 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas flows through this critical maritime corridor.
Iran's missile and drone launches have become less frequent compared to the war's start. CENTCOM maintains that the offensive will continue until the regional maritime threat is fully eliminated.