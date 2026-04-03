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₹384.24 billion Indian defence export industry breaks records: What is India selling, and to whom?

Vinod Janardhanan
Edited By Vinod Janardhanan
Published: Apr 03, 2026, 15:01 IST | Updated: Apr 03, 2026, 15:01 IST

India’s defence exports hit ₹38,424 crore in FY2025-26. India is now selling missiles, drones, armoured vehicles, EW systems, and munitions to over 80 countries, in a vote of confidence for ‘Make in India’ products.

Indian defence exports grew each of the last five years
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(Photograph: Others)

Indian defence exports grew each of the last five years

India’s defence exports reached a record ₹38,424 crore (₹384.24 billion) in the financial year 2025–26, according to the defence ministry. This is a 62.66 per cent increase from ₹23,622 crore in FY25. What is India selling, and to whom? Here is a breakdown:

India’s public sector defence undertakings remain top exporters
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(Photograph: Others)

India’s public sector defence undertakings remain top exporters

India's Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) sold items worth ₹210.71 billion rupees , up 151 per cent year on year from ₹83.89 billion. The private sector, meanwile, clocked ₹173.53 billion rupees, which is 45.16 per cent of the total, up 14 per cent on year from ₹152.33 billion.

What did India sell? From Brahmos missiles to ATAGS howitzers
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(Photograph: Others)

What did India sell? From Brahmos missiles to ATAGS howitzers

India’s exports include complete weapon systems, sub-systems, components, and support equipment. Key items included high-value missile systems such as BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Akash air-defence missiles. Artillery systems and rocket launchers such as Pinaka rockets and ATAGS howitzers were also exported. Radars such as Swathi and sophisticated electronic warfare (EW) systems were sold too. Indian exports included armoured vehicles and mine-protected vehicles.

India's defence tech eddge: From drones to torpedos and small arms
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(Photograph: Others)

India's defence tech eddge: From drones to torpedos and small arms

Dornier-228 aircraft, specialised boats, ocean-going platforms and lightweight torpedoes were among the Indian exports. India also sold munitions, fuses, small arms and ammunition. Drones, fuselages and protective gear like body armour and bulletproof jackets were also supplied. DPSUs focused more on munitions, fuses and torpedoes, while private firms supplied armoured vehicles, small arms, bulletproof jackets and UAVs.

Valued customers: At least 80 nations bought from India
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(Photograph: Others)

Valued customers: At least 80 nations bought from India

India exported defence equipment to over 80 countries, and the number of registered Indian defence exporters rose 13.3 per cent to 145. While all customer countries are not fully revealed, the United States is among the top destinations — mainly for sub-systems and components such as fuselages. France and Armenia are also leading buyers. Other key defence trade partners include the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Israel, Germany, Belgium and various African nations.

A stamp of approval: Growing demand for ‘Make in India’
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(Photograph: Others)

A stamp of approval: Growing demand for ‘Make in India’

The record defence export numbers proved the growing global demand for India’s products amid geopolitical tensions. It is a stamp of approval for “Make in India” defence products. In the past five years, Indian defence exports nearly tripled in value. The rise reflects India's strong integration into international defence supply chains.

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