/'31,000 feet above Hiroshima': This US aircraft was used to drop the atomic bomb in 1945

On August 6, 1945, the United States deployed a highly modified Boeing B-29 Superfortress to drop the first atomic weapon used in warfare. This unprecedented mission instantly altered global geopolitics and demonstrated a terrifying new threshold of military power.
The Boeing B-29 Superfortress was the most expensive weapons project of World War II, costing the US government USD 3 billion. This surpassed even the Manhattan Project, making it a massive financial gamble to secure aerial dominance.
Standard B-29s could not carry the massive atomic weapons. Under the highly classified 'Project Silverplate', engineers stripped the bomber of its heavy armour and gun turrets to accommodate the 9,700-pound nuclear payload.
Colonel Paul W. Tibbets Jr. piloted the historic aircraft, naming it 'Enola Gay' after his mother just days before the mission. The aircraft operated out of Tinian Island, a strategic US airbase located in the Pacific Ocean.
The aircraft carried 'Little Boy', a highly complex uranium-235 gun-type fission weapon. Despite its innocent nickname, the bomb possessed an explosive yield equivalent to 15,000 tonnes of TNT, holding unprecedented destructive potential.
At exactly 8:15 AM on August 6, 1945, the Enola Gay released the bomb from an altitude of 31,000 feet. It took 43 seconds for the weapon to fall before detonating roughly 1,900 feet above the Shima Surgical Clinic.
Immediately after dropping the payload, Tibbets executed a violent 155-degree diving turn to escape the blast radius. The aircraft was located 11.5 miles away when the shockwave hit, violently shaking the massive bomber twice.
The single blast destroyed five square miles of Hiroshima, instantly killing an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 people. The Enola Gay returned safely to base, cementing its controversial legacy as the aircraft that launched the nuclear age.