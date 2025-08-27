LOGIN
$2 billion bomber: How much does it cost to fly the B-2 bomber for one hour?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 27, 2025, 17:22 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 17:22 IST

Flying the B-2 bomber for one hour can cost up to $150,000 due to its unique capabilities; the cost includes fuel use, special maintenance, and advanced technology needs. 

What is the B-2 Spirit’s hourly flying cost?
(Photograph: AF.mil)

What is the B-2 Spirit’s hourly flying cost?

Flying the B-2 Spirit bomber for one hour costs between $135,000 and $150,000, as per defence reports. This number is much higher than most other military aircraft, because of the B-2’s advanced systems and unique needs.

Why is it so costly to fly?
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

Why is it so costly to fly?

The B-2 uses advanced stealth technology, which makes the bomber harder to detect but also raises the cost. Every hour in the air adds wear to its delicate radar-absorbent coating, which requires special care once it lands.

How much fuel does the B-2 burn?
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

How much fuel does the B-2 burn?

On long missions, the B-2 can burn over 50,000 gallons of fuel, sometimes within a single day.

How does maintenance affect the cost?
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

How does maintenance affect the cost?

After each flight, the B-2 needs careful cleaning and detailed checks on its systems and stealth coating. The aircraft must be stored in climate-controlled hangars, and post-flight maintenance can take many hours for the ground teams.

Who is needed to fly the B-2?
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Who is needed to fly the B-2?

A B-2 bomber needs a team that includes two pilots, skilled ground staff, fuel handlers, technicians for stealth maintenance, and support for midair refuelling if required. Crew and logistics for complex missions add a lot to the overall cost.

How does technology raise the price?
(Photograph: Reuters)

How does technology raise the price?

The B-2 carries some of the world’s most advanced stealth and communication systems. Special sensors, flight computers, and defensive gear all require extra cost for upgrades and repairs. Parts are rare and often custom-made.

