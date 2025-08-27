/$2 billion bomber: How much does it cost to fly the B-2 bomber for one hour?

Flying the B-2 bomber for one hour can cost up to $150,000 due to its unique capabilities; the cost includes fuel use, special maintenance, and advanced technology needs.
Flying the B-2 Spirit bomber for one hour costs between $135,000 and $150,000, as per defence reports. This number is much higher than most other military aircraft, because of the B-2’s advanced systems and unique needs.
The B-2 uses advanced stealth technology, which makes the bomber harder to detect but also raises the cost. Every hour in the air adds wear to its delicate radar-absorbent coating, which requires special care once it lands.
On long missions, the B-2 can burn over 50,000 gallons of fuel, sometimes within a single day.
After each flight, the B-2 needs careful cleaning and detailed checks on its systems and stealth coating. The aircraft must be stored in climate-controlled hangars, and post-flight maintenance can take many hours for the ground teams.
A B-2 bomber needs a team that includes two pilots, skilled ground staff, fuel handlers, technicians for stealth maintenance, and support for midair refuelling if required. Crew and logistics for complex missions add a lot to the overall cost.
The B-2 carries some of the world’s most advanced stealth and communication systems. Special sensors, flight computers, and defensive gear all require extra cost for upgrades and repairs. Parts are rare and often custom-made.