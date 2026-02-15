When research and development costs are included, defence analysts widely consider the programme the most expensive military platform ever produced.
As tensions between Washington and Tehran intensify, the deployment of America’s most advanced aircraft carrier to the Middle East highlights the scale of military investment behind US power projection. The USS Gerald R. Ford represents the backbone of modern US naval strategy, combining advanced technology with unprecedented financial investment. Its deployment highlights how defence spending translates into operational military readiness during periods of heightened geopolitical strain.
According to the United States Congress, the carrier, designated CVN-78 and named in 2007, was procured in 2008 with a final procurement cost of $13,316.5 million, or roughly $13.3 billion. Construction took approximately 12 years, reflecting the complexity of integrating next-generation technologies. When research and development costs are included, defence analysts widely consider the programme the most expensive military platform ever produced.
The carrier was officially commissioned into service on July 22, 2017. However, the ship reached initial operational capability only in December 2021 after extensive testing and system validation. According to the US Navy, these milestones were critical to certifying the vessel’s ability to support sustained combat operations and global deployment requirements.
At more than 337 metres long and displacing over 100,000 tons, Gerald R. Ford is the largest aircraft carrier in the world. It can carry upwards of 75 aircraft and accommodate more than 4,500 personnel. Its nuclear propulsion gives it virtually unlimited range, limited only by crew endurance and logistics.
A defining feature of the carrier is its Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), which replaces traditional steam catapults with an electric linear motor. It also has advanced arresting gear mechanism and automated weapons handling system. The system allows more precise launches and reduces stress on aircraft, supporting both manned jets and unmanned systems. Gerald R. Ford also has advanced radar, power generation and weapons handling systems aimed at improving sortie rates and overall capability.
Beyond its construction cost, operating a Ford-class carrier is expensive. Public estimates suggest operating costs of $6 million to $8 million per day, accounting for crew, maintenance, fuel (nuclear and aircraft), and air wing activities. Over an extended deployment, these figures accumulate rapidly, reinforcing the strategic and fiscal weight of maintaining such a platform.
Gerald R. Ford is the lead ship of a planned class intended to replace older United States Navy carriers. Beyond construction, maintaining the carrier’s combat readiness requires continuous funding for maintenance, upgrades, and crew training. The Gerald R. Ford symbolises not only technological advancement but also the long-term financial commitment underpinning US naval dominance and global power projection.