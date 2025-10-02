/'$10,000 quadrillion': 7 asteroids that contain more gold than Earth

Some near-Earth objects (NEOs) are packed with rare metals like gold, platinum, and other precious elements, sometimes in quantities greater than what’s available on Earth. Here are seven such asteroids that could revolutionise space mining:
Located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, 16 Psyche is a metallic asteroid approximately 225 km wide. NASA estimates it contains an enormous amount of iron, nickel, and precious metals, including gold and platinum, potentially worth $10,000 quadrillion.
This near-Earth asteroid is about 0.5 km wide and has a high concentration of gold, platinum, and other rare metals. Analysts suggest its total mineral value could exceed the global gold reserves currently on Earth.
A large, metal-rich asteroid estimated at 1.5 km in diameter. Studies suggest it could contain more platinum-group metals than what humanity has mined in its entire history.
A metallic NEO roughly 3 km wide. Its composition is rich in gold, nickel, and iron, making it a top candidate for future space mining missions.
This asteroid is known for its dense metal core, which likely contains vast quantities of gold and platinum. It’s been a subject of economic studies on asteroid mining potential.
A near-Earth asteroid approximately 1 km in size. Its metallic composition could hold a wealth of gold and platinum, making it an attractive target for future commercial extraction.
Though slightly smaller, this asteroid is highly metallic, and its precious metal content could exceed that of some terrestrial mining zones.
While the technology to extract gold and platinum from asteroids is still in its infancy, companies like Planetary Resources and Deep Space Industries are exploring robotic mining missions. If successful, these asteroids could not only supply rare metals for Earth’s industries but also support space-based infrastructure in the coming decades.