/$1.7 trillion F‑35 stealth fighter jet: 8 million lines of code, but can it be hacked?

Each F-35 comes with a price tag exceeding $80 million, but the real cost stems from decades of maintenance, upgrades and integration into allied defence networks. The helmet alone, more expensive than some homes, symbolises the programme’s extremes. Yet even with this investment, the risk of cyberattack remains, a sobering reminder that in modern warfare, the battlefield often extends far beyond the physical world. As militaries deepen their reliance on data-driven platforms like the F-35, the threat of cyber warfare grows sharper. The very systems that make the F-35 the most advanced military aircraft ever built could also make it the most vulnerable.

