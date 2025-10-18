In what can be termed as a provocative speech, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul on Saturday (Oct 18), issued a stern warning to India, saying that Pakistan’s expanding military capabilities could dismantle what he called India’s “misconceived immunity” over its geographic warspace. Issuing his latest threat, the Pakistani army chief warned that any future hostilities could lead to military and economic retaliation far beyond India’s imaginations. Moreover, he placed the responsibility for any potential escalation squarely on India, saying the catastrophic consequences would be India’s burden to bear.

Highlighting that there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment, he cautioned the Indian military against escalation. Referring to India-Pakistan conflict in May this year, and without naming operation Sindoor, Munir falsely claimed that Pakistan had achieved a “clear victory." His statements come even as Pakistan is grappling with deadly clashes with Afghan Taliban and widespread domestic protest against the Pakistani government in major cities.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Should a fresh wave of hostilities be triggered, Pakistan would respond much beyond the expectations of the initiators,” he declared. “The resulting retributive military and economic losses inflicted will be much beyond the imagination and calculations of the perpetrators of chaos and instability," he added. Further, he said, "I advise and firmly caution the Indian military leadership that there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment. We will never be intimidated nor coerced by your rhetoric and shall respond decisively beyond proportions to even a minor provocation. The onus of ensuing escalations, one that may ultimately bear catastrophic consequences for the entire region and beyond, will squarely lie with India.”

Soon after, shifting his aggressive tone, Munir claimed that Pakistan had emerged as a “net regional stabiliser” in a turbulent global landscape. He cited growing partnerships with major powers including China, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.