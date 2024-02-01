Live Now
Middle East crisis LIVE | UNRWA forced to abandon its health centres and shelters in western Khan Younis
Photograph:(Agencies)
Story highlights
The Israel-Hamas war entered its Day 118 today (Feb 1st). The ongoing war in the Middle East started on October 7 after the militant group Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, as per Israeli tally. A retaliatory campaign by Israel has claimed the lives of nearly 27,000 Palestinians so far with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that has pushed the impoverished region into devastating wartime turmoil.
As the Israel-Hamas war continues for its fourth month, the number of people registering for humanitarian aid has increased manifold. As per the UN humanitarian agency OCHA the ongoing hostilities have reportedly also forced embattled UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA to abandon its health centres and shelters in western Khan Younis.