Live

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 17:02 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 18:10 IST
Donald Trump, PM Modi Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

US-India Tariff LIVE Updates: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a cabinet meeting on Friday (August 8) to assess the impact of the 50 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump recently. 

US-India tariff LIVE: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a cabinet meeting on Friday (August 8) to assess the impact of the 50 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump recently. Earlier, the American president announced a 25 per cent tariff on India, citing the purchase of Russian oil by the country. But this week, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India.

Trump's punitive tariff on India appeared to aim at bringing economic pressure on Moscow to agree to a ceasefire, as India is the second-biggest customer for its oil.

18:01:59
US-India tariff LIVE: Defence Ministry rejects reports of India halting US arms talks, calls it 'fabricated'

The Indian Defence Ministry on Friday (August 8) rejected the reports that claimed India halted the US arms talks amid the Trump tariff. The ministry called the reports “fabricated.”

17:46:34
US-India tariff LIVE: India paused plans to buy US arms, aircraft over tariffs? Report makes massive claim

17:16:57
US-India tariff LIVE: China beats US, becomes Germany’s biggest trading partner

China came close to overtaking the United States as Germany’s largest trading partner in the first half of 2025, preliminary data from the German statistics office showed, as German exports to the US declined amid higher tariffs. 

German imports and exports with the U.S. totalled about €125 billion ($145 billion) from January to June, while trade with China reached €122.8 billion, according to Reuters report.

17:14:43
US-India tariff LIVE: 'India is world's fastest growing economy,' says Danish ambassador

After US President Donald Trump called India a “dead economy," Danish ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen said that was not the case, adding that the country is “the world's fastest growing economy”.

“And I think a testament to that fact is that the EU and India are negotiating a free trade agreement. I think that will be mutually beneficial,” Kristensen said in an interview with ANI.

17:05:53
US-India tariff LIVE: When India was punished, isolated by US and still survived the impact - The Pokhran nuclear test story - Foreign affairs tales

17:05:18
US-India tariff LIVE: Did Trump tariff heat on India lead Putin to direct talks for ending Ukraine war?

17:04:27
US-India tariff LIVE: Trump rules out trade talks after PM Modi's 'India would not compromise' statement on tariffs: What this means?

Days after imposing a total of 50 per cent tariff on India, United States President Donald Trump has said that there is no possibility of trade negotiations with New Delhi unless the issue of tariffs is resolved. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday (Aug 7), Trump said that he does not expect increased trade negotiations with India after imposing the tariff.

17:03:53
US-India tariff LIVE: Oil prices set for steepest weekly losses since June amid tariff concerns

Oil prices showed little movement in early Asian trading on August 8 but remained on track for their steepest weekly losses since late June, driven by concerns over escalating US tariffs and weakening global demand. Brent crude futures were down by three cents to $66.40 a barrel, on course for a decline of more than 4 per cent this week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also dropped by six cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $63.82 a barrel, poised to fall by over 5 per cent on a weekly basis.

17:03:14
US-India tariff LIVE: 'Tariffs must not become walls': Indian diaspora calls for strategic US-India trade dialogue

WION's Dhruv Goyal spoke to Rakesh Malhotra CEO and President of Global Natural Resources Inc, who shared insights on the evolving US-India trade relationship. He emphasised the importance of strategic partnership, mutual respect for a balanced resolution despite current tariff challenges.

