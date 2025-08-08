US-India tariff LIVE: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a cabinet meeting on Friday (August 8) to assess the impact of the 50 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump recently. Earlier, the American president announced a 25 per cent tariff on India, citing the purchase of Russian oil by the country. But this week, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India.

Trump's punitive tariff on India appeared to aim at bringing economic pressure on Moscow to agree to a ceasefire, as India is the second-biggest customer for its oil.