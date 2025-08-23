/Watch | Distressing visuals emerge after Cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

In Uttarakhand's Chamoli, several people are feared missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the region. Preliminary reports suggest debris that tore through homes and markets in the aftermath of the cloudburst that occurred on the intervening night of 22-23 August (approximately 1 AM to 2 AM) at Tharali, located about 75 km southeast of Rudraprayag in Chamoli District, Uttarakhand. Horrifying visuals of the natural disaster are widely being shared on social media. The extent of damage and casualties is yet to be officially confirmed. This comes as on Friday, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, forecasting thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different parts of the state. The alert will remain in effect till Saturday afternoon.

Tharali market and more: Which Chamoli areas are worst affected by the Uttarakhand cloudburst?

According to reports, the Tharali market area was among the worst-hit, with vehicles, shops, and residential buildings buried under sludge and rubble. Rescue teams said several structures had collapsed, and locals reported people trapped inside. Watch the shocking visuals here:

In the Sagwara village, a young 20-year-old girl, identified as Kavita, was buried under rubble. Another local man, identified as Joshi, remains missing.

Indian army launches relief operation in Chamoli after Uttarakhand cloudburst

As per an ANI report, the Indian army's infantry battalion promptly responded to the scene of a cloudburst in Chamoli district. As per a statement, around 50 army personnel were deployed from Rudraprayag to assist in relief efforts.