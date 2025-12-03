/Telangana: Stray dog bites crude bomb wrapped in cloth, dies on railway track

The government railway police, three-town and one-town Inspectors of Police Shiva Prasad and Karunakar rushed to the spot on learning about the incident, along with a dog squad and launched an investigation into the incident.
In a tragic incident in India's Telangana, a crude bomb exploded on a railway track after a stray dog bit it and was killed on Wednesday (Dec 3). The incident happened at the Kothagudem railway station. It was reported that the dog bit the bomb, which was wrapped in a cloth bag, thinking it was food. The government railway police, three-town and one-town Inspectors of Police Shiva Prasad and Karunakar rushed to the spot on learning about the incident, along with a dog squad and launched an investigation into the incident.
During the investigation, police found five unexploded bombs in the bag. It was suspected that someone tried to take bombs on the Singareni Fast Passenger Train that leaves the station early in the morning and might have left the bag on the tracks, fearing police inspections.