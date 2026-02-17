/Speeding SUV kills 23-year-old biker in Delhi; grieving mother demands justice

Sahil Dhaneshra, a 23-year-old, was killed in a hit and run case in Dwarka. The incident took place on February 3, he was on a bike and on his way back home from work, when he was hit by a speeding SUV. In initial report it is noted that the driver is a 17-year-old youth, who was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). He is currently out on interim bail.

Fatal hit and run case:

Moments after a head-on collision with Dhaneshra's bike, the Mahindra Scorpio rammed into a parked sedan. Driver Ajit Singh, who was present in the Swift Dzire car, has sustained injuries and is reportedly undergoing treatment.

The video, which was filmed from the Scorpio, is doing the rounds online. It is reportedly being shot by the driver’s sister, who was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the incident. It has irked people across the country; thrill, for one, has claimed a life. Dhaneshra’s mother, while speaking to the media, was seen mentioning how their “fun reels” claimed her son’s life.

Watch video here:

A grieving mother's statement:

Mourning the loss of her son, Dhaneshra's mother asks for justice, so that no other parent has to face this. She called out the irresponsibility of the part of the parents, who let their children drive recklessly. Narrating the incident, she said, “My son was going to the office on February 3. He (Scorpio driver), along with his sister, was out to make fun reels. The speed with which the Scorpio is being driven is clearly visible in the reel. He (Scorpio driver) was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt.”

“My son looked to the right to see whether there was space as there was an e-rickshaw on the left side of the bus. The Scorpio collided with the motorcycle and hit the roadside parked car. The Scorpio driver did not apply the brakes after the collision. Even a cab driver has been seriously injured in the accident. This is a criminal activity. Some people think that they can do anything on the road because their parents are wealthy, this is a criminal mentality. This is not just an accident. My son died due to their fun reel. There are already many over-speeding challans against him (Scorpio), yet his father did not stop him from driving. I want justice for my son. No one is safe on the road due to people like them. Strict action should be taken against them, he (Scorpio driver) does not even have a license.”