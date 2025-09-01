/Snake in Crocs bites Bengaluru techie's numb leg, he dies within an hour

A snake bit a Bengaluru techie after hiding in his Crocs sandals. He did not realise that he had been bitten since an accident had left his leg numb. His family found him foaming at the mouth in his room.
A software engineer in Bengaluru died after a snake bit him in Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta on Saturday. The reptile was hiding in his Crocs. He remained unaware of the snake bite because of a medical condition that had caused numbness in his leg. Manju Prakash worked at TCS and was a resident of Ranganatha Layout. The 41-year-old was found foaming at the mouth by his family members, who ran to his room after they saw a dead snake in his shoes. Prakash had gone to a sugarcane shop wearing Crocs and returned home around 12.45 pm. He left the sandals outside and went to his room. When his family members returned, they saw the dead snake. Assuming the worst, they went to his room and saw him lying on the bed, foam in his mouth and a bleeding leg. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
The victim's brother told the Indian Express that Prakash had gone to sleep in his room after returning and probably didn't realise that a snake had bitten him since an earlier accident had left his leg numb. A labourer came to their house almost an hour later and saw a dead snake just outside the sandals, probably because of suffocation. Prakash met with a bus accident in 2016. The injuries led him to undergo leg surgery, which left him with a loss of sensation in his leg.