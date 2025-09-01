/Snake in Crocs bites Bengaluru techie's numb leg, he dies within an hour

A software engineer in Bengaluru died after a snake bit him in Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta on Saturday. The reptile was hiding in his Crocs. He remained unaware of the snake bite because of a medical condition that had caused numbness in his leg. Manju Prakash worked at TCS and was a resident of Ranganatha Layout. The 41-year-old was found foaming at the mouth by his family members, who ran to his room after they saw a dead snake in his shoes. Prakash had gone to a sugarcane shop wearing Crocs and returned home around 12.45 pm. He left the sandals outside and went to his room. When his family members returned, they saw the dead snake. Assuming the worst, they went to his room and saw him lying on the bed, foam in his mouth and a bleeding leg. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.