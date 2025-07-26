In a strange incident in Bihar's Bettiah village, a one-year-old child bit a cobra snake, after which it died on the spot. The boy, Govinda, was playing outside his home when the cobra approached him and recoiled around his hand. The child, thinking it was a toy, bit it. Reports suggest the cobra died on the spot, while the boy fell unconscious. He was rushed to the village clinic, from where he was taken to a government hospital. Villagers believe the child got agitated to see something strange so near him and so bit it. Others think that the child was merely confused about it and, thinking it to be a toy, sank his teeth into it. Meanwhile, people are shocked by the news of an infant's bite killing a cobra snake. The boy's mother was working nearby when the incident happened.