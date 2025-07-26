A one-year-old boy in a Bihar village bit a cobra snake and the bite killed the creature. It appeared out of nowhere when the child was playing outside his home. The boy fell unconscious and was rushed to the primary clinic and then to the government hospital.
In a strange incident in Bihar's Bettiah village, a one-year-old child bit a cobra snake, after which it died on the spot. The boy, Govinda, was playing outside his home when the cobra approached him and recoiled around his hand. The child, thinking it was a toy, bit it. Reports suggest the cobra died on the spot, while the boy fell unconscious. He was rushed to the village clinic, from where he was taken to a government hospital. Villagers believe the child got agitated to see something strange so near him and so bit it. Others think that the child was merely confused about it and, thinking it to be a toy, sank his teeth into it. Meanwhile, people are shocked by the news of an infant's bite killing a cobra snake. The boy's mother was working nearby when the incident happened.
After the snake recoiled itself onto the boy's hand, the child bit it. It died immediately. Govinda was also affected by it and fell unconscious. After his condition deteriorated, his parents took him to the Primary Health Centre (PHC). The physician there referred him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah. The child received treatment and is now out of danger. Dr Divakant Mishra of GMCH said that there were no signs of poisoning in the boy. Mateshwari Devi, the child's grandmother, said that his mother was collecting wood when the two-feet-long snake appeared. The boy apparently first hit it, and then bit it.