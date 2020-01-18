Policemen, villagers carry sick policeman in Lahaul-Spiti for 7 km

In a brave attempt, police personnel and local villagers from Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district physically carried a policeman, who had suffered a medical emergency, trudging through a thick blanket of snow for over 7 kilometers to reach a hospital.



In a video, the braveheart policemen can be seen carrying the cop on a makeshift stretcher through the snow-covered region. Locals accompanied the police team walking behind them in a line till they reached the hospital.



The incident took place on the morning of January 17.



According to the India Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive snow or rain on Saturday due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance over central Pakistan and the neighborhood.