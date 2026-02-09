/PM avoided Lok Sabha over Naravane memoir row, not security concerns, Rahul Gandhi claims

Stepping up his attack on the government, over not allowing him to speak on the issue concerning 2020 standoff with China mentioned in former Army Chief MM Narwane's unpublished book, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday (Feb 09) said Prime Minister Modi abstained from attending the proceddings of parliament because he is feared discussing Naravane's book and was scared of being handed the book.

Gandhi dismissed the allegations that opposition members could have resorted to "unprecedented situation" in the House and said "there's no question of our members attacking the Prime Minister" and asked if anybody said so, why the government has not taken action.

The lower house continued to face adjournment on Monday over opposition demands that the Congress leader should be allowed to make his intended remarks. In a unpredented move, the parliament adopted the motion of thanks to the president without proper discussion.

The Congress leader also accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of misleading the House about Gen Naravane's memoir.

"The story started a few days ago when the issue of the Naravane book came up, and the government didn't want me to discuss that at all. So they stalled the House. They didn't let me speak. That happened three or four times. First, they said that I cannot quote a book. Then I said I'm not quoting a book, I'm quoting a magazine. Then they said you cannot quote a magazine. Then I said I'll speak about it. Then they didn't want me to speak about it. The Defence Minister said, falsely, that the book has not been published. In fact, the book has been published, and we've got a copy of it too."



On February 2, a major controversy erupted in the Lok Sabha after Rahul Gandhi read snippets from a magazine article featuring excerpts from former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir, Four Stars of Destiny.

The row escalated over the following days, culminating in a dramatic moment on February 4, when Gandhi brandished a physical copy of the manuscript outside Parliament, claiming he wanted to "gift it to the Prime Minister" to reveal the "truth" about the 2020 Ladakh standoff.