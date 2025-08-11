/Pakistan stops newspapers to Indian diplomats in Islamabad 

Pakistan has stopped newspapers to Indian diplomats and the Indian High Commission based in Islamabad. The action was taken in June, weeks after Operation Sindoor by India. Under Operation Sindoor, Indian undertook strikes on Pakistani terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the aftermath of Pakistani action, in a tit for tat move, India had also cut newspaper supplies to Pakistani diplomats and the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

In the past, in 2019, Indian diplomats were harassed in Pakistan. These measures are seen as deliberate breaches of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which mandates host countries to ensure diplomats’ safety and functionality.

Indian diplomats reported aggressive surveillance by Pakistani security agencies, including being followed by unmarked vehicles and motorcycles. This was seen as an attempt to intimidate diplomatic staff. There were reports of unauthorised entries into Indian diplomatic residences and offices. Local staff faced questioning by Pakistani authorities, creating a hostile work environment.