/Asim Munir calls India 'shining Mercedes' and Pakistan 'dump truck', trolled online for 'crude analogy'

Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir was trolled for comparing India to a 'shining Mercedes' while calling his country a 'dump truck.' Speaking at an event in Florida, Munir also issued a nuclear threat and said that Pakistan will obliterate any dam that New Delhi builds on the Indus waters. He slammed India over New Delhi's decision to put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance. He warned that if his country were ever pushed to the brink in a conflict with India, it would "take half the world down" with it. However, netizens trolled him for his 'crude analogy.'

According to a report in The Print, Munir said, “I am going to use a crude analogy to explain the situation. India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari [sic], but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?” Munir may have intended to praise Pakistan as a less-refined but stronger neighbour to India, but his choice of words backfired and the netizens were quick to troll him. In trying to cast Pakistan as powerful despite lacking India’s polish, Munir instead sparked a wave of mockery on social media, where many users claimed his analogy implied India was superior.

On X, critics latched onto his comparison, with one user saying, “The only truth in Munir’s statement is that India is the Mercedes, and his country is the dump truck,” mocking his earlier threats of plunging “half the world” into nuclear war if Pakistan’s survival was at stake. Others accused him of inadvertently admitting Pakistan’s weaknesses, calling the comment a self-own. Another user wrote, “At least they know their reality… they are dump truck and nothing else,” branding Munir a “failed marshal.” Some expressed disbelief, initially thinking his statement was satire, only to realise it was genuine. One quipped, “Pakistan truly deserves Asim Munir as their Army Chief.”