Mumbai records 183 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths; 1,936 total infected cases

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 183 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths taking the death toll due to the virus to 113.

There are now 1,936 infected cases of COVID-19 in the city. The officials said 181 patients have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police said that it has arrested a man in Dharavi who was illegally hoarding 81,000 surgical masks and seized stocks worth Rs 12,15,000.

As the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise, union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that the next "two-three weeks are going to be the most crucial in handling the coronavirus pandemic particularly in India".