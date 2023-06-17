Meteorologists says Cyclone Biparjoy's remnant may help advance monsoon over east India

Meteorologists said on Friday (June 16) that the remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to bring rain over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh starting Sunday, this will help the monsoon advance over east India currently in the grip of a severe heat wave.

In India, the progress of the monsoon remained slow since May 11 in the absence of any weather system over the Bay of Bengal. Meteorologists also said that Cyclone Biparjoy impacted the southwest monsoon current.

The experts have said that Biparjoy's remnant is likely to move north-eastwards and give rainfall in central and east Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. As quoted by India-based news agency PTI reported that IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was asked if the system can help the monsoon advance over east India.

He replied, "It may happen... We are monitoring the situation. There could be some other parameters too, such as an increase in cross-equatorial flow over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. That can also help advance the monsoon in addition to this (remnant of the cyclone)."

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's coastal area on Thursday and brought heavy waterlogging and power cuts on Friday in Gujarat and the adjoining regions of the West Indian state.

Residents in Kutch and Bhuj districts reported major waterlogging with muddy water inundating residential areas. There were also reports of power cuts due to damage caused to power stations and electricity poles.

Officials said that deserted coastal towns were battered parts of Gujarat as the power went out after electricity poles fell and some trees were uprooted by gusty winds.

The chief said that the conditions will be favourable for the advance of the monsoon over east India and some more parts of south India from June 18 to June 21.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) at private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said, "After giving heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, the system will lead to rain in central and east UP and Madhya Pradesh June 20 onwards. It will pull the monsoonal winds and help the monsoon advance over east India."

Watch: Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into deep depression × Cyclone Biparjoy's impact Dozens of trains and flights were cancelled; authorities suspended fishing, shut schools and closed beaches. More than 100,000 people shift to safe zones and shelters after being evacuated from coastal districts a day before the cyclone struck.