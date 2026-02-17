/Masala dosa, filter coffee and Namma auto ride: Tejasvi Surya hosts US Ambassador Sergio Gor in style

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya rolled out a distinctly Bengaluru-style welcome for newly appointed US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor during the diplomat’s first visit to the city. Surya hosted Gor in Indiranagar, treating him to classic local favourites, masala dosa and traditional filter coffee. The evening didn’t stop there. The two capped off their outing with a late-night ride in a Namma Auto, an experience Surya described as the “real Bengaluru.”

In a selfie video shared online, Surya greeted the envoy warmly, calling Bengaluru “India’s best and most happening city.” Gor responded with equal enthusiasm, praising Surya as an “incredible host” and noting that it was his first-ever visit to the Karnataka capital. Posting later on X, Surya commended Gor’s energetic diplomatic approach and his strong belief in the vast possibilities of India-US cooperation. He said the auto ride made for a memorable introduction to the city and described Bengaluru as a cornerstone of the India–US partnership.

Gor also shared moments from the visit, including a traditional South Indian meal of idlis, chutney and sambar served on banana leaves. He thanked Surya for the hospitality and highlighted the city’s vibrant spirit, saying Bengaluru’s dynamism, from its startup ecosystem to its street food, left a lasting impression.