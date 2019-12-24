Maharashtra: CM Thackeray writes to PM Modi seeking elite status for Marathi language

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he should personally intervene and instruct the concerned authorities to give Marathi language elite status.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Thackeray said: "On November 16, 2013, a proposal was submitted to the central government on the basis of a report by an expert committee established by the government of Maharashtra regarding grant of status of elite language to Marathi."

"The Marathi language fulfils the criteria required to attain elite language status. Despite repeatedly pursuing elite language status, the matter is pending with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of the central government," he added.

Thackeray further said that the concerned department has reported the matter to the Literature Academy's Language Committee for consideration.

Since the matter has been pending for a long time, the Prime Minister should himself intervene and ensure that the Marathi language is given elite status, he added.