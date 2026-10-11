The national capital was placed on high alert amid protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. More than 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the Delhi. Uniform-mounted body cameras, multi-layered barricades, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and the all-women Pink Force are among the measures being used as authorities seek to prevent a repeat of the clashes during the July 20 protests.