The national capital was placed on high alert amid protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. More than 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the Delhi. Uniform-mounted body cameras, multi-layered barricades, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and the all-women Pink Force are among the measures being used as authorities seek to prevent a repeat of the clashes during the July 20 protests.
Police had preemptively detained CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other members on Saturday (Oct 10). Now being relased
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Opposition leaders are set to assemble at India Gate on Monday (October 12) and move to the Supreme Court to meet Chief Justice of India Surya Kant after 4 pm. They have also urged people to join their next round of protests. The move comes after security forces clamped down on thousands of protesters to stop a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led movement seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das on Sunday (Oct 11) claimed that their mobile phones may have been hacked or cloned during their 24-hour detention by the Delhi Police. This comes a day after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Ranka and Das were detained when Delhi Police personnel boarded their aircraft after it landed in Delhi from Mumbai. In a statement, Delhi police said that the CJP leader was detained as the protest was not permitted in the national capital. They added that he was also informed about the death of his grandmother and offered facilitation for a journey to his hometown.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday reiterated his commitment to continuing public demonstrations, firmly asserting that personal tragedy and political pressure will not deter his movement.
In a post on X, Dipke said the activists would return to the streets, signalling that the protest would continue. “Haven’t signed any bond that says we won’t protest. We will hit the streets again,” said Dipke.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP-led central government of trying to suppress opposition protests in Delhi and said the situation in the country was becoming increasingly serious.
On the CJP protest, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi told ANI, "They were detained because there was no permission for where they planned the protests..."
Delhi Police detained workers of the NSUI while holding a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das held a press briefing in New Delhi, hours after being released by a Delhi executive magistrate court on a Rs 50,000 bail bond. During the presser, the duo accused the government of "pushing the country towards civil war". Saurav Das also charged the government with "cloning and hacking" their phone, expressing doubts that the cops would have planted evidence that could later be used against the outfit. He said their phone was snatched without providing them with the seizure memo.
Cockroach Janta Party leader Saurav Das alleged that Delhi witnessed an Emergency-like situation, accusing the government of waging a “war” against citizens instead of engaging with protesters. He claimed 30,000–40,000 personnel were deployed, 51 Metro stations were shut and shops closed, alleging the measures aimed to inconvenience the public and discredit the protest.
Cockroach Janta Party leader Ashutosh Ranka said the party’s fight had “just started” and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of turning it into a war. He said Abhijit Dipke had left for his village and expressed condolences to his family following his loss.
The CJP on Sunday said its leaders Ankit Bharadwaj, Anam, Mukesh All-rounder, Balakrishna and Sudhir Sangwan were detained while protesting peacefully.Reiterating its resolve to continue the agitation, the group said, “We will neither back down nor be intimidated. This is the beginning of the end of this dictatorship.”
Ashutosh Ranka said the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had now become a fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He alleged the three CJP leaders were “kidnapped” and accused Delhi Police of inhumane behaviour, including ignoring Abhijit Dipke’s request to speak to his cousin after learning of his grandmother’s death.
Cockroach Janta Party leader Ashutosh Ranka called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “the most coward prime minister” and an “embarrassment”, alleging peaceful protesters were detained and beaten. He described the detention of CJP leaders aboard a flight as “kidnapping” and compared the crackdown to the Emergency.
Court orders metro and rail services to function normally, internet facilities must remain undisturbed as per law and free movement of people and traffic be permitted.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) National Organization Incharge Ajinkya Shinde will address the press at 2 pm.
The apex court will pass an interim order, clarifying: Metro services will operate normally unless a law and order situation arises, freedom of movement for the general public will be restored, internet services will be restored, lawyers will not be prevented from performing their professional duties. They will have the right to provide legal aid to their clients.
“The information regarding the demise of Abhijeet’s grandmother was promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity. He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds, however he denied to avail the same,” said the police.
Amid the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, authorities have debunked several fake or misleading videos being shared on social media. This comes as CJP leaders, the Opposition and student groups stage protests at Jantar Mantar and other parts of Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
However, several posts circulating on social media have been falsely linked to the ongoing protest. As the Delhi Police beefs up security across the national capital, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fact-checked several fake posts. Meanwhile, Delhi Police clarified on a video circulating on social media claiming to show police in Gurdwara Bangla Sahib
India has rejected the statement by United Nations human rights office calling for release of detained protesters during large-scale demonstrations in Delhi called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). India has said that the concerns are “misplaced” and an “unwarranted interference” in the country's internal affairs. It also asked the mission to focus on "large-scale protests elsewhere." The response came after the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed concern over reports of mass detentions of demonstrators, protest leaders, civil society members, lawyers and journalists before and during the protests in the national capital.
The mission added that citizens were entitled to exercise their right to peaceful assembly, subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been released 22 hours after flight detention by the executive magistrate, confirmed CJP's legal team head Ratna Singh. She also said that the magistrate set a condition that the leaders “should not breach peace for one year.”
Delhi Police had placed the CJP leaders under preventive arrest. They were released after being produced before the executive magistrate at the Delhi Cantt Police Station at 9 AM on Sunday (Oct 11). The information was shared on social media by Singh, who was also detained on Saturday (Oct 10), but was later released. Additionally, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was released in the wee hours by Gurugram Police on Sunday. Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56 on Saturday ahead of the proposed protest.