Kashmir gets 1st all-weather glass ceiling Vistadome Coach, unique experience for valley visitors

As tourism in the Kashmir valley reached new peaks this year, the government has added one more experience for the locals and tourists. The Indian Railways kickstarted an all-weather glass-ceiling AC train called Vistadome Coach in the valley. This will be a unique experience for the visitors to get a view of Kashmir's landscape through a glass coach.

To witness the breathtaking views of the valley's landscape, the Vistadome will run along a 90 kilometres track from Banihal in South Kashmir to Budgam in central Kashmir.

Vistadome has been fitted with double-wide reclining seats that can rotate 360 degrees and will provide the passengers with a panoramic view of the Kashmir landscape.

The J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday (Oct 19) inaugurated the Vistadome coach in the Kashmir valley from Srinagar's railway station.

''Vistadome Coach is a state-of-the-art train with advanced features of entertainment and sitting. Local travellers and tourists travelling in Vistadome Coach will enjoy the modern-day travel experience in the valley and feel the natural beauty right from Budgam, Qazigund, and Banihal very closely. Vistadome coach offers 360-degree views of the train journey with huge glass windows. The new train will start from Budgam to Banihal while time is not far when the train will connect Kashmir with Kanyakumari,'' said Sinha.

The government said that post the G-20 working group meeting, which was held in the valley, the number of foreign tourist arrivals has gone up by 350 percent.

According to the government, last year 18.8 million tourist arrivals took place. This year. 17 million tourists have visited J&K till September 30. The government expects the number to cross 22.5 million in 2023.

Vistadome has glass ceilings, automatic sliding doors, luggage racks, LED, and a GPS-enabled information system.

The officials with Indian Railways said that the coaches are fitted with air conditioning for the upcoming harsh winters in the Kashmir valley. The train will run all through the year and a lot of people are waiting for the valley to be covered with snow to get the experience of Switzerland in Kashmir.

''Vistadome coach has wide windows, glass top, rotating chairs and air conditioning. To get the panoramic look of the beautiful locales of Kashmir valley will be witnessed by visitors on this train. It will help in boosting the tourism of the valley. There was a lot of demand from tourists and the public that they could get a view of the Kashmir valley, especially during the winter season when it is covered by snow. It will run from Budgam to Banihal. The fare would be 930 rupees (or $11.19), '' said Saqib Yousuf Yatoo, Chief Area Manager.

The Vistadome is expected to add to the tourism of Kashmir valley, the tourism stakeholders as well as the tourism department are hopeful that this will boost tourism in the Valley. Vistadome would be a completely new experience for the visitors coming to Kashmir valley as they get to see the mountain ranges, paddy fields, apple orchards, saffron fields and most importantly the snow-clad valley.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, also a Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah took the first ride of the Vistadome from Srinagar while appreciating the step.