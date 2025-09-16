/Indore accident: Speeding truck kills two and leaves nine injured; driver arrested

At least two people were killed and nine others were injured after a speeding truck lost control and rammed into a crowd in Indore’s Shikshak Nagar area on Airport Road late Monday night (September 16). The incident caused widespread chaos when a motorcycle caught under the truck burst into flames, eventually setting the truck ablaze. Terrifying videos of the fire and panic quickly circulated on social media platforms.

Emergency services rushed the injured to nearby hospitals while senior police and administrative officials arriving at the scene to assess the situation. Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Amit Singh confirmed two fatalities, though the victims’ identities had not yet been determined. "The truck first hit a motorcycle before crashing into others," he said. “The driver has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

See the video here

Eyewitnesses, however, suggested the actual death toll could be higher. One local resident, Subhash Soni, recounted the horrifying scene, saying the driver was speeding and appeared to lose control. “My brother-in-law’s legs were severed in the accident. He was rushed to Geetanjali Hospital,” he said. DCP Krishna Lalchandani confirmed that the driver was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crash. "He lost control under the influence. A medical examination is underway," the DCP said.