/Indian Navy trains regional officers to bolster IOR maritime security

In the vast expanse of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where trade routes carry the lifeblood of global commerce, the Indian Navyis quietly reinforcing its role as a stabilising force. Through a robust programme of training and capacity-building, New Delhi is nurturing partnerships with friendly littoral states, positioning itself as the preferred security partner amid growing strategic competition. Data from Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme and Self Aided Programme (SAP) reveal sustained engagement with key neighbours. For Bangladesh, India allotted 42 naval training slots in 2024-25 (34 availed) and 39 the previous year (37 utilised). Mauritius received 78 slots in 2024-25 (62 availed), while Myanmar saw 60 (56 availed). Sri Lanka, under SAP, was offered 311 slots in 2024-25 (148 availed), reflecting high demand despite varying utilisation rates over the past four years. These figures underscore a consistent Indian commitment to professional development in maritime skills, from hydrography to operational tactics.

Senior Indian naval officers for a long time have been describing the navy as a key instrument of foreign policy, extending beyond traditional defence to humanitarian assistance, anti-piracy patrols and disaster relief. In a region where sea lanes are increasingly contested, the navy acts as "a force for good", helping Island nations build capabilities to safeguard their exclusive economic zones and monitor activities.

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This approach is seen as a counterweight to external powers seeking greater influence, particularly through infrastructure and naval presence that could disrupt the regional balance. Joint exercises, port visits and training exchanges with maritime powers enhance interoperability without hierarchical dominance.

The Indian Navy positions itself as the preferred security partnerfor many IOR states, offering training that is professional, accessible and free of strings attached , a contrast sometimes drawn with other actors' more transactional engagements. Recent initiatives, such as the harbour training completed by personnel from 16 friendly foreign countries and the IOS Sagar mission, highlight this collaborative spirit. Officers from these nations undergo intensive courses at Indian naval establishments, fostering trust and shared maritime domain awareness.