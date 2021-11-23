Indian forces conduct multi-agency exercise in Rajasthan, Gujarat

Indian forces conducted multi-agency exercise named “Sagar Shakti”.

The exercise was conducted in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan involving the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Border Security Force(BSF) including Gujarat's security forces and fisheries department.

The drill was conducted between 19-22 November.

The defence ministry said the exercise involved the "insertion of troops and manoeuvres by forces in all three dimensions simultaneously in an integrated manner."

During the exercise the forces coordinated with each other to include response mechanisms in a "multi-domain environment" involving real-time communication as they shared operational data to overcome emerging multi-dimensional threats.

The forces said it is the "first time that an effective punch of a field training exercise has been packed in the response mechanism which functions under a robust Central Operation Room (COR) comprising troops of multiple forces."

(With inputs from Agencies)

