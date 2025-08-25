/Indian business magnate buys three Rolls-Royce luxury cars in a day

Buying a Rolls Royce luxury car just remains a dream for many and is a significant milestone for even the most wealthy businessmen, however, there are some ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) who have multiple Rolls Royce motorcars. Recently, in a mind-numbing development, one such UHNI from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, took delivery of not just one but three Rolls-Royce vehicles in a single day. The lineup included a Cullinan Series II, a Ghost Series II, and the all-electric Spectre EV—together valued at approximately a staggering ₹27 crore. And the filthy rich individual is Sanjay Ghodawat.

The Supercar Club India shared the photograph showing the three Rolls Royce cars parked next to each other on their Instagram page. In the image, Sanjay Ghodawat, the owner of these three Rolls Royce cars, is also seen standing in the middle. The first vehicle is the Cullinan Series II, then there is the Ghost Series II, while the Spectre EV is parked at the end.

Who is this UHNI Sanjay Ghodawat?

For the unaware, Sanjay Ghodawat is the Chairman of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG). His company has multiple businesses in various sectors including energy, aviation, consumer goods, food processing, and education. He is also the Chairman of Sanjay Ghodawat University.

The first vehicle from the left in the picture is the Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II, considered the most luxurious SUV in the world. Ghodawat has chosen the classy shade of Iguazu Blue for his Cullinan Series II. It is the second-generation model, with slimmer LED headlights and new L-shaped LED DRLs.

It also has a slightly tweaked front grille, refreshed front and rear bumpers, and new alloy wheels. On the inside, it has a full-width glass panel called the “Gallery” and the new Rolls Royce Spirit infotainment system. A 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol motor powers the Cullinan Series II, making 571 bhp and 850 Nm of torque.

The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and it has an all-wheel-drive system. The standard Cullinan Series II is priced at Rs 10.50 crore (ex-showroom), while the Black Badge variant of this SUV is priced at Rs 12.25 crore (ex-showroom).

The second luxury model in the middle is the Rolls Royce Ghost Series II, the second-generation Ghost’s facelifted iteration. Its pricing starts at Rs 8.95 crore. Ghodawat has picked the classy shade of Bohemian Red for this sedan that comes with redesigned headlights, refreshed bumpers, and new alloy wheels.

The same 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol motor powers the Ghost Series II also, but here it produces 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque.

The last vehicle in the image that ignites further envy is the Rolls Royce Spectre EV, the luxury brand’s first and only electric vehicle available for sale. This coupe EV starts at Rs 7.5 crore, and the billionaire has chosen the classy shade of Imperial Jade (Green). Spectre EV has a massive 102 kWh battery pack, which offers a range of 530 km.

It has a dual-motor setup that is capable of pushing out 585 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. Despite being heavy, the EV can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. Actor Ram Charan also owns this electric coupe from Rolls Royce.