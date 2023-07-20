India: Man electrocuted on treadmill at Delhi gym, owner arrested

A tragic incident struck a gym in Indian capital Delhi's Rohini area, when 24-year-old Saksham Pruthi lost his life due to electrocution while running on a treadmill. The unfortunate event occurred on Tuesday at around 7.30 am at the Gymplex Fitness Zone in Rohini's Sector 15. Following the incident, Saksham was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Saksham Pruthi was a BTech graduate and employed at a company in Gurugram. He was a resident of Sector 19 in Rohini.

Shocking incident unfolds

On the day of the incident, Saksham went to the Gymplex Fitness Zone for his exercise routine. It was business as usual for him.

Saksham worked out on the treadmill and later sat down to take rest. However, soon enough, he suddenly collapsed after finishing his run.

Quick efforts were made to get him medical attention. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital. But unfortunately, it was too late. Doctors declared Saksham dead.

Gym owner arrested on charges of negligence

The police arrested the gym manager Anubhav Duggal.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu reportedly said, “The call came to the K N K Marg police station. The local police reached the hospital and learned that the man was brought to the BSA hospital in an unconscious state from a gym in Sector 15, and he died there later.”

Moreover, a senior police officer quoted by media reports said, “He was last seen using a treadmill at the gym and suffered an electric shock during the exercise. Based on the medico-legal case and post-mortem report, we have registered a case against the gym owners and the management."

Upon receiving the postmortem report, it was officially confirmed that electrocution was the cause of Saksham's untimely demise.

According to the police, which cited the postmortem report, the cause of the death was found to be electrocution. Subsequently, the police informed the family about it.

Demand for justice

Saksham's mother, devastated by the loss of her son, blamed the gym owner for the tragic incident.

She asserted that it occurred due to negligence on their part. She said, "He ate an apple and left for the gym at 6 am. Later, we received a call informing us about the incident. I want justice for my son."