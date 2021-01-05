India-China standoff: Defending India's territorial integrity at Galwan shining example of valour, says defence ministry in year-end review

India's Ministry of Defence(MOD) in its year-end review 2020 on Tuesday asserted that "defending the territorial integrity of India in Galwan Valley has been the most shining example of the valour of our forces in which 20 brave India soldiers made the supreme sacrifice."

"India categorically conveyed to China that any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo at the border is unacceptable and that India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity," it said.

The Indian Army informed that budgetary constraints for "capability development" and meeting other requirements have been removed. The review noted that the induction of eight Rafale aircraft in September 2020 is a "gamechanger" for India’s national security.

The forces also informed that air version of supersonic BrahMos Air missile was integrated into the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft last year.

"The strength of Indian Navy furthered with the commissioning of INS Kavaratti, a fully combat-ready Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvette and commissioning of warship IN LCU L57," it added.

"​Unilateral and provocative actions by the Chinese to change the status quo by force in more than one area on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were responded to in a firm and non-escalatory way ensuring the sanctity of our claims in eastern Ladakh," the Indian Army said in its review.

On Pakistan's activities along the Line of Contol(LoC), the Indian Army said: "High level of alertness by troops blunted Pakistan’s endeavours to infiltrate terrorists into the Valley, at the same time high tempo of kinetic operations in the hinterland ensured denial of operational space to terrorist organisations."

The Army said the internal security situation in the north eastern states in India has improved considerably with a large number of surrenders of insurgent cadres.

"Excellent understanding and coordination with Myanmar (OP SUNRISE) have made it difficult for Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) to set up camps there," it said while lauding the efforts of stellar role played by the Army and other security forces ensuring reduction in violence levels.