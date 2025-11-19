Google Preferred
IIT Delhi becomes India's best university in QS sustainability ranking 2026, see top 10 list inside

Published: Nov 19, 2025, 14:10 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 14:10 IST


Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

IIT Delhi leads India in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2026, with 103 Indian institutions listed. Globally, the US tops the chart as Lund University ranks No. 1.

IIT Delhi has ranked first among all Indian educational institutes in the QS sustainability ranking in 2026, with altogether 103 institutions being ranked in the list and 26 debutants. The increased representation makes India the 4th largest contributor in the list. Lund University in Sweden have taken the top position globally among 2000 universities in the QS sustainability ranking globally. Quacquarelli Symonds releases several other university rankings, the most recognised being the annual QS World University Rankings. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ranks first for the 12th consecutive year.

Methodology of the sustainability ranking

The 2000 University were ranked based on three categories: Environmental Impact, Social Impact, and Governance. These three categories were measured based on several indicators, such as environmental research, sustainability education, equality, employability, and health and well-being. The QS analysts used Scopus data for research metrics, reputational surveys of academics and employees.

Top 10 Universities in India

Here are the Top 10 Indian universities in QS sustainability ranking 2026.

Rank (India)Rank (Global)InstitutionsScore
1205Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)83.1
2235Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)81.4
3236Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur)81.3
4305Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)77.3
5310Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur)77.0
6352Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee)74.9
7352Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore74.9
8462Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bengaluru)70.5
9467Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal70.3
10672Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi62.5

Global Pattern

Globally United States has the highest number of universities in the list, 240, followed by China at 163, the UK at 109, and India at 103. The usual trend continued, funding structures, mature governance models and extensive international research network have propelled North America and Europe to the top.

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

