IIT Delhi has ranked first among all Indian educational institutes in the QS sustainability ranking in 2026, with altogether 103 institutions being ranked in the list and 26 debutants. The increased representation makes India the 4th largest contributor in the list. Lund University in Sweden have taken the top position globally among 2000 universities in the QS sustainability ranking globally. Quacquarelli Symonds releases several other university rankings, the most recognised being the annual QS World University Rankings. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ranks first for the 12th consecutive year.

Methodology of the sustainability ranking

The 2000 University were ranked based on three categories: Environmental Impact, Social Impact, and Governance. These three categories were measured based on several indicators, such as environmental research, sustainability education, equality, employability, and health and well-being. The QS analysts used Scopus data for research metrics, reputational surveys of academics and employees.

Top 10 Universities in India

Here are the Top 10 Indian universities in QS sustainability ranking 2026.

Rank (India) Rank (Global) Institutions Score 1 205 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) 83.1 2 235 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) 81.4 3 236 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) 81.3 4 305 Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) 77.3 5 310 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) 77.0 6 352 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) 74.9 7 352 Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore 74.9 8 462 Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bengaluru) 70.5 9 467 Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal 70.3 10 672 Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi 62.5

Global Pattern

Globally United States has the highest number of universities in the list, 240, followed by China at 163, the UK at 109, and India at 103. The usual trend continued, funding structures, mature governance models and extensive international research network have propelled North America and Europe to the top.