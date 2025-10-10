/IAF's Flying Instructor's School trains 59 Indian & foreign aviators

59 aviators belonging to the Indian Armed forces and those from friendly foreign nations earned the coveted Qualified Flying Instructors(QFI) insignia after completing their course at the Indian Air Force's Flying Instructor's School(FIS) at Air Force Station Tambaram, Chennai. The FIS istasked to impart quality training to experienced Armed forces pilots, and mould them into extremely skilled Qualified Flying Instructors. Qualified Flying Instructors are entrusted with the responsibility oftraining ab-initio pilots during Basic, Intermediate, Advanced flying Training, and moulding them into Air Warriors.

The 59 QFIs earned their badges after successfully completing 22 weeks of rigorous training, which encompasses ten phases of flying training and over 200 hours of ground training. The officers who completed the QFI course belonged to the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries. Air Marshal Tejbir Singh, Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO), Headquarters Training Command, IAF, Bengaluru was the chief guest for the valedictory function

The Indian Air Force's FIS is a unique institution that has earned a niche for itself in the field of military aviation training. It has the rich experience of more than 75 years as an established unit of the IAF. At the international level, several professional pilots from friendly foreign countries have graduated from this School.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The role of Flying Instructors’ School is to produce competent Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs) who, in addition to imparting ab-initio flying training, are capable of grooming other trainees to meet evolving operational requirements. The role of FIS further extends to critical peacetime tasks such as notably Search and Rescue (SAR) and Human Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

Originally, the FIS was established in Ambala, Haryana, in the year 1948 and then moved toTambaram, Chennai, in 1954.