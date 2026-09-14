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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates new public toilet block in Shalimar Bagh for residents, daily commuters

Vinay Prasad Sharma
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 18:38 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 18:38 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates new public toilet block in Shalimar Bagh for residents, daily commuters

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at Labour Chowk in Delhi. Photograph: (PTI)

Story highlights

The facility is equipped with dedicated amenities for Divyangjan and includes a caretaker arrangement to ensure better maintenance, accessibility and convenience for users.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday (September 14) dedicated a newly constructed public toilet block at Labour Chowk, Singalpur Village, Shalimar Bagh, further strengthening civic amenities for residents and daily commuters in the area.

Designed to meet the needs of a growing metropolitan city, the facility is equipped with dedicated amenities for Divyangjan and includes a caretaker arrangement to ensure better maintenance, accessibility and convenience for users.

The Delhi Government is committed to providing clean, accessible and modern civic infrastructure across the city. Through coordinated efforts of various departments, the government continues to enhance public facilities and improve the quality of life for citizens across every neighbourhood of Delhi.

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