/Cough syrup deaths: States ban Coldrif after diethylene glycol presence confirmed beyond permissible limits

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed on Saturday that samples of Coldrif cough syrup from Sresan Pharma’s Kanchipuram unit in Tamil Nadu contained diethylene glycol (DEG) above permissible limits. The statement comes amid investigations into the deaths of children in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, linked allegedly to suspected cough syrup consumption. “As part of the ongoing investigation, it is further informed that a total of six samples were collected by CDSCO, which were tested, and all 6 were found to be free of DEG/EG. Simultaneously, MPFDA had informed that out of 13 samples collected by their team, 3 were analysed, which were found to be free of DEG/EG. At the request of the MP Govt, Tamil Nadu FDA had taken samples of Coldrif cough syrup from the manufacturing premises of M/S Sresan Pharma in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. The results of testing these samples were shared with us late yesterday evening, 3rd October 2025. The samples are found to contain DEG beyond the permissible limit,” the ministry said.

Taking action, the Tamil Nadu government has banned the sale of Coldrif syrup across the state with effect from October 1 and ordered removal of all stock from the market. Inspections were conducted at the company’s manufacturing facility in Sunguvarchathram, Kancheepuram district, and samples have been collected for laboratory testing and production has been halted until reports arrive. The syrup is supplied to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Puducherry, said a PTI report.

A multidisciplinary team, including experts from NIV, ICMR-NEERI, CDSCO, and AIIMS Nagpur, is analysing the samples and other factors to determine the cause of deaths in and around Chhindwara.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have already restricted the sale of Coldrif and Nesto DS cough syrups.

Families of affected children reported that they initially suffered from colds, coughs, and fever before developing severe kidney complications. The toll has reached nine in Madhya Pradesh, while media reports indicate two infant deaths in Rajasthan.

The Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories, directing that cough and cold medicines should not be prescribed to children under two years of age.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav announced the ban via a post on X.

What is diethylene glycol and how is it harmful?

Diethylene glycol is a toxic industrial chemical commonly used in antifreeze and other industrial applications and is not safe for human consumption. When ingested, DEG is metabolised in the body into harmful compounds that can cause acute kidney injury, metabolic acidosis, and multi-organ failure. In children, especially, even a small amount can prove to be fatal.

WATCH: India: 11 children die after consuming cough syrup