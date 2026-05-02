/CM Rekha Gupta outlines heatwave measures as Delhi reels under extreme temperatures

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday (May 02) reviewed measures taken to tackle the ongoing heatwave in the national capital, as temperatures continue to breach 45°C in several parts of the city.

She said heatwaves affect everyone but hit labourers and outdoor workers the hardest, especially those exposed to direct sunlight. The government has directed that all workers, in both public and private sectors, must be given rest between 1 PM and 4 PM to reduce heat exposure.

The Chief Minister said arrangements have been made to provide drinking water for commuters, particularly in DTC buses. Volunteers have been deployed at bus shelters to distribute water and oral rehydration salts (ORS) to help people cope with extreme heat.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hospitals across the city have been equipped with essential medicines and facilities to treat heat-related illnesses. Cooling areas are being set up within hospitals, while schools have ensured the availability of drinking water and ORS for students.

These measures come as Delhi continues to reel under an intense heatwave, with temperatures consistently crossing 45°C, prompting authorities to mobilise emergency resources to prevent heat-related casualties. The regional meteorological department has issued a “Red Alert” for the coming week, warning that dry westerly winds will sustain the harsh conditions.

The administration has intensified its Heat Action Plan, deploying mobile health vans to densely populated areas and construction sites to monitor vulnerable groups. Medical experts have advised residents to watch for early symptoms of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, excessive thirst and muscle cramps. Health centres are stocking electrolytes and essential nutrients, while in severe cases, doctors may recommend Vitamin B1 to support recovery after extreme dehydration.