British MP who was denied entry into India reaches Pakistan, says New Delhi should reciprocate Pak's approach

Three days after being denied entry into India, British parliamentarian Debbie Abrahams landed in Pakistan on Wednesday.

A self-proclaimed champion of social justice, Abrahams says she will be visiting Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to assess the human rights situation there.

On her arrival, miss Abrahams was accorded a warm welcome by the Director-General of Pak-based Jammu and Kashmir liberation cell - Fida Husain Kiani.

The website of the cell enumerates 6 detailed objectives with most of them revolving around the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

Also read: British MP Abrahams was denied entry in India as she didn't hold valid visa, says Indian Mission

Abrahams was then provided with a platform to voice her grudges against India - a press briefing with Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the conference, Abrahams drew parallels between how India and Pakistan deal with their problems differently. She said India should reciprocate Pakistan's approach.

It looks like Abrahams is playing to her support base back in her constituency of Oldham East and Saddleworth in Britain.

As per the 2011 census, minority ethnic groups make up 22.5 per cent of the population here and what is interesting is the fact that 10 per cent of them are of Pak-origin, 7.3 per cent are Bangladeshi immigrants while the Indian population here has remained static.

The population of Pak-origin people shot up from 6.3 per cent in 2001 to 10 per cent in 2011 and by all indications these figures have increased considerably in the last 9 years.

Debbie Abrahams seems to be addressing her voters.

