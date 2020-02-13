BJP might have suffered in Delhi polls because of 'goli maro' statements: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday conceded defeat in Delhi Assembly elections. BJP may have suffered because of the statements made by some party leaders during the Delhi polls, Shah admitted while distancing itself from such remarks.

"I accept our defeat in the Delhi elections. Statements like 'goli maro' and "Indo-Pak match" should not have been made. The party might have suffered because of such statements," Shah said during a media event in Delhi.

"Our party has distanced itself from such remarks," Shah added.

However, Shah also said, the BJP does not fight elections just for victory or defeat but believes in expanding its ideology through polls.

Further, responding to journalist's question, Shah asserted that the Delhi polls' result was not a mandate on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which triggered protests across the country.

During the event, Shah also threw an open challenge to whoever wants to discuss CAA with him can seek time from his office.

"I will give time within three-days to anyone who wants to discuss with me the issues related to the CAA," Shah said.

Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats in recently held Delhi Assembly polls while Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party won a landslide victory with 62 seats out of 70.

Kejriwal will take oath as Chief Minister for the third time on February 16 at Ram Leela ground.

All AAP heavyweights including Sisodia, Raghav Chaddha and Atishi, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain emerged victoriously.