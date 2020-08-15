As it happened: PM Modi's speech on 74th Independence day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort. Photograph: Zee News Network
Aug 15, 2020, 08.49 AM
PM Modi on Galwan clashes
From LOC to LAC, anyone who has raised eyes on the sovereignty of the country, the country, the army of the country has responded to it in the same language.
Respect for India's sovereignty is supreme for us. What our brave soldiers can do for this resolution, what the country can do, the world has seen this in Ladakh.
We are connecting our relations with our neighbors, whether they are connected to us on land or from the sea, with the partnership of security, development and trust.
Aug 15, 2020, 08.41 AM
Coronavirus vaccine will reach all Indians after clearance: PM Modi
India will start mass production of vaccines once we get a green signal from scientists. The strategy to ensure that coronavirus vaccine reaches every Indian in the least possible time is ready. There are 3 vaccines under development in India.
Aug 15, 2020, 08.33 AM
#LIVE | To build Atmanirbhar India, modern India, and for a happy and prosperous India, nation's education is very important. And with this thinking, country has got new Education Policy: PM Modi#IndependenceDay @PMOIndia @narendramodi— WION (@WIONews) August 15, 2020
Watch live here: https://t.co/iSR65rv97J pic.twitter.com/LxPxgp5SwN
Aug 15, 2020, 08.32 AM
India begins celebrations of its Independence Day celebrations amid the 'new normal' with health and safety protocols in place.#IndependenceDay https://t.co/DYgxZuJtf9— WION (@WIONews) August 15, 2020
Aug 15, 2020, 08.27 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India has become the mantra of the 1.3 billion Indians who he said have taken the resolve to transform the country even while facing several setbacks, including the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters.
“I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal,” PM Modi said in his speech on the 74th Independence Day.
Aug 15, 2020, 08.23 AM
An important priority of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is Aatmanirbhar agriculture and Aatmanirbhar farmer. To provide modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country, 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund' of Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been created, says PM Modi
Aug 15, 2020, 08.12 AM
#LIVE | We have made a very big housing scheme that will help migrant workers when they will come to other places for work: PM Modi#IndependenceDayIndia #74independenceday @PMOIndia @narendramodi— WION (@WIONews) August 15, 2020
Watch live here: https://t.co/iSR65rv97J pic.twitter.com/fIvLC48HSl
Aug 15, 2020, 08.10 AM
From the Indian independence movement to Coronavirus pandemic: Highlights of PM Modi's speech
Aug 15, 2020, 08.02 AM
I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal: PM Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay https://t.co/Fq2MQ1sWsn— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Aug 15, 2020, 07.56 AM
"We are going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them," PM Modi said.
Aug 15, 2020, 07.55 AM
#LIVE | Atmanirbhar Bharat not only became a word, but a mantra for all Indians: PM Modi#IndependenceDayIndia #74independenceday @PMOIndia @narendramodi— WION (@WIONews) August 15, 2020
Watch live here: https://t.co/iSR65rv97J pic.twitter.com/DVnxKrEuL6
Aug 15, 2020, 07.53 AM
Amid COVID19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 cr Indians today.
Aug 15, 2020, 07.46 AM
#LIVE | I hail all our corona warriors. Many of our brothers and sisters are affected by this corona crisis. Some people also lost their lives. I express my sympathies to them: PM Modi#IndependenceDayIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi— WION (@WIONews) August 15, 2020
Watch live here: https://t.co/iSR65rv97J pic.twitter.com/cxeru1cKRV
Aug 15, 2020, 07.44 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Independence Day greeting to the fellow citizens in his address. He remembered freedom fighters and all those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India. He also remembered defence forces and police.
In his address, PM Narendra Modi salutes dedication of Corona warriors for their services. "We will win the war against coronavirus," he said. This is PM Modi's seventh address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
Aug 15, 2020, 07.33 AM
#LIVE | India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister @narendramodi unfurls the Tricolor at Red Fort in New Delhi#IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDay2020 https://t.co/IXhVgxmdTR— WION (@WIONews) August 15, 2020
Aug 15, 2020, 07.31 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Red Fort in the heart of Delhi. He was received at the Lahori gate of Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He was then given the Guard of Honour.
Aug 15, 2020, 07.26 AM
#WATCH Delhi: PM Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
The Guard of Honour is being commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav S Yewalkar. pic.twitter.com/OIOv990yhG
Aug 15, 2020, 07.22 AM
#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat on #IndependenceDay today. pic.twitter.com/920wFlmRxx— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Aug 15, 2020, 07.16 AM
Nation indebted to all health professionals, salute bravehearts of Galwan Valley, says President Kovind in address to nation on eve of Independence Day
In his address to the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day, India's President Ram Nath Kovind said that the historic day will not be the same as every previous year for obvious reasons due to the pandemic.
Aug 15, 2020, 07.05 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 74th Independence Day at the majestic Red Fort here on Saturday. He will unfurl the national flag and deliver his seventh consecutive I-Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.
Aug 15, 2020, 07.04 AM
#स्वतंत्रतादिवस के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020
जय हिंद!
Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians.
Jai Hind!