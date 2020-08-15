As it happened: PM Modi's speech on 74th Independence day

PM Modi on Galwan clashes

From LOC to LAC, anyone who has raised eyes on the sovereignty of the country, the country, the army of the country has responded to it in the same language.

Respect for India's sovereignty is supreme for us. What our brave soldiers can do for this resolution, what the country can do, the world has seen this in Ladakh.

We are connecting our relations with our neighbors, whether they are connected to us on land or from the sea, with the partnership of security, development and trust.