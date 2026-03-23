/'No dry out of LPG': Government to allocate 5 kg FTL cylinders to migrant workers

In the latest inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, says that 10% additional LPG supply will be given to state governments on compliance with PNG transfers of LPG consumers. Also highlighting that “about 50% of the volume of commercial LPG will be at the disposal of the state governments and the union territories.”

Panic buying has reduced further, informing that about 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial PNG connections have been given or activated in the last three weeks. Sharma noted that the “supply of LPG still remains a matter of concern, but there is no dry out at the LPG distributorships.”

The Government of India has requested the states to allocate five kg FTL cylinders for migrant labourers. States have urged restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing, dairy units, subsidised canteens or outlets run by state government or local bodies for food and community kitchens for assistance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



