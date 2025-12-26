/‘If anyone says they can get you US visa...’: US Embassy in India alerts against scammers amid visa delays

Amid the ongoing visa processing delays, the US Embassy in India has issued an advisory for Indians to be aware of agents offering guaranteed visas or quick approvals. It came after several applicants fell into the scammers' trap, who promised faster services for a fee. "Ever come across messages or agents promising guaranteed visas or faster approvals? Visa scams and fraud are more common than you think, and they can cost you time, money, and your travel plans," the embassy wrote on X. The embassy also urged applicants to stay vigilant, follow official procedures, and rely only on credible sources to avoid falling victim to fraud.

Officials highlighted that the only possible way to obtain a US visa is via the embassy or consulate. They also said the only way to book an appointment is through our online scheduling portal, which is www.ustraveldocs.com. "If anyone says they can get you a visa outside this process, they are trying to scam you," the embassy said.

