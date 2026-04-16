/‘Freedom 250’ on three wheels: US embassy launches national tour with Trump-themed autos

In a move that blends high-level diplomacy with the grit of local street culture, the United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, officially launched the Freedom 250 campaign from the heart of India's national capital, New Delhi.The initiative, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, features a fleet of vibrant auto-rickshaws decked out with images of President Donald Trump. The three-wheelers carry ‘Happy Birthday America’ on them.

The campaign celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Speaking at the kickoff event in New Delhi on Wednesday (Apr 16), Ambassador Gor highlighted the symbolic choice of the auto-rickshaw, as a symbol of urban urban life.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The relationship between our two nations is on a very strong footing,” Ambassador Gor shared in a statement. Also launched celebrations from New Delhi in the most iconic way, previewing vibrant autos that will be rolled out across the city, proudly featuring President Trump and iconic American images. The visuals featured on the autos range from the Stars and Stripes and the Statue of Liberty to prominent portraits of President Trump, signaling a "Happy Birthday America" message to onlookers.

He continued, “This marks the beginning of an exciting journey across India as we celebrate America’s 250th birthday in style. Catch them if you can - they’ll be popping up all over Delhi soon.”

While the tour began in Delhi, the U.S. Embassy confirmed that these "freedom vehicles" will soon be "popping up all over" and traveling to other major Indian cities. The Freedom 250 Public Engagement Initiative is expected to run through the end of 2026, incorporating educational programs, technology collaborations, and public events designed to showcase American innovation and leadership.