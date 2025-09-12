/'Early end to hostilities': Jaishankar speaks to Polish counterpart after Russian drone incident

India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Thursday (Sep 12) held diplomatic conversation with Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, a day after alleged Russian drone incursion of Polish airspace. Jaishankar shared his concern about recent developments pertaining to Poland’s security. The two leaders also discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine and Jaishankar reiterated that India favours an early end to hostilities and a durable solution for the Ukraine conflict.

Poland-Russia tensions

Several Russian drones were downed by Poland overnight, with Warsaw accusing Moscow of violating its airspace. Poland invoked NATO's Article 4, which allows its members to hold urgent talks when faced with a situation that undermines "territorial integrity, political independence or security." This is being termed as Russia's direct engagement with NATO since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland is ready to react to any attacks or provocations, stating that Russian action was a "large-scale provocation.' The Russian Army said that it did not target Polish sites in an overnight drone attack on Ukraine.