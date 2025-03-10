If there was excitement of witnessing the Indian cricket team win the ICC Champions Trophy against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai, romance off-field caught everyone's attention. Since Sunday, social media has been abuzz with three budding romances involving a few members of the cricket team.

New romance off the field

One of the most talked-about moments from the Champions Trophy final came thanks to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash. The two were seen enjoying the match from the stands. Chahal has been in the news for the past few weeks due to his ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife, dancer Dhanashree Verma. Mahvash's post from Sunday's match only led to speculations about a possible romance between the two.



Sharing pictures and videos from the celebratory night, she wrote, “Kaha tha na jita ke aungi (I told you I'll make them win) I am good luck for team India.” One of the clips showed her joining in the stadium’s jubilant atmosphere, while another image showcased her match-day outfit, further fuelling the gossip.

Yuzi and Mahvash

Another video, shared by actor Vivek Oberoi shows the rumoured couple seated right behind him. Oberoi asks Yuzi if India will win, to which the cricketer responds, saying, "Araam se (Easily)." Mahvash can be seen laughing at their conversation.

Many also spotted actress-influencer Avneet Kaur at the India vs. Australia match in the semi-finals. Previously linked to Raghav Sharma, she now is being linked to cricketer Shubman Gill, who was previously linked with actor Sara Ali Khan and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

How Rohit's Indian Team became almost ‘Invincible like Arsenal of 03/04' in Champions Trophy triumph



There were no photos of the two from the match, although fans did tease Avneet in the comment section as she shared a few photos from the stadium.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma reportedly finalise divorce, share cryptic posts

Hardik Pandya, whose personal life has always been subject to scrutiny, is now being linked to British singer Jasmin Walia. The singer was at the Champions Trophy final, reigniting talks about her alleged romance with Pandya. Her presence at India's previous matches against Australia and India had already raised eyebrows, and her continued support for the team only deepened the curiosity.

Old romance

The final will also be remembered for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The much-loved couple shared a warm hug post India's win. The two were seen chatting, arms in arms, after the Indian team lifted the Champions Trophy 2025. There were other cricketers too who were seen sharing a moment with their better halves and kids. Ravindra Jadeja was greeted by a warm hug from his daughter and wife, Rivaba Jadeja. Captain Rohit Sharma was also seen sharing hugs with wife Ritika Sachdeh and their daughter.

Adorable! Virat Kohli celebrates Champions Trophy win with a warm hug to Anushka Sharma | Watch

Beautiful moments between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/YAodf2xlOA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2025

Couple Goals by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/p5NzhXxLiS — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) March 9, 2025

A lovely moment after ICC Champions Trophy Final win🥰❤️



- Rohit Sharma hugged Ritika and Anushka Sharma after the match & Anushka said Congratulations to Rohit Sharma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9XVzhNe6VP — Nikhil (@TheCric8Boy) March 10, 2025



India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets on Sunday (March 9) to win the Champions Trophy 2025. The win on Sunday helped India become the most successful team in Champions Trophy history with three titles. Rohit Sharma became the fifth captain in the world to win multiple ICC trophies.