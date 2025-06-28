/Who is the richest female actress of all time? She hasn't delivered a hit film in over a decade

The entertainment world is often seen as a place filled with fame, glamour and fortune. Many celebrities, especially women, have become incredibly rich through their careers and smart life choices. Some actresses have earned their fortunes through hit TV shows and blockbuster films, while others amassed wealth by marrying billionaires or making smart business investments. Today, many of them have net worths in the hundreds of millions, and some even in the billions.

The richest actresses in the world

According to reports, Jami Gertz is currently the richest actress in the world and the richest actress of all time, with an estimated net worth of around $8 billion. Here's a look at her and other actresses on the list:

Jami Gertz – $8 Billion



Jami Gertz is best known for her role in the movie Twister (1996), but most of her wealth comes from the business founded by her billionaire husband, Tony Ressler. The couple, who married in 1989, co-own the NBA team Atlanta Hawks. While her acting career contributed to her success, it is their shared investments that have brought in the real fortune.

Oprah Winfrey – $4 Billion



Oprah is more than just an actress; she is a global media powerhouse known for her films like Selma, Beloved and The Color Purple, among other roles. Alongside her acting, her success in television, publishing and business helped her build a net worth of $4 billion.

Zhao Wei – $1 Billion



A former star in Chinese films and TV, Zhao Wei earned money not just through acting but also through music and smart stock market investments. In 2021, she was blacklisted by Chinese authorities for unknown reasons, but her fortune remains impressive at around $1 billion.



These are some examples that show becoming rich in the entertainment industry isn't just about acting talent. Many of them used their fame as a stepping stone to explore business, investments and partnerships.

While many actresses have made millions, Jami Gertz stands at the top with a fortune far greater than that of others, including media giant and actress Oprah. Her story shows how combining acting with smart investments can lead to extraordinary financial success.

