Vijay Sethupathi reacts to the brawl at Bengaluru airport on Thursday

Tamil maverick Vijay Sethupathi known for his astounding personality transformative performances had his fans and well-wishers rattled when a video of a man lunging at him at the Bengaluru airport went viral.



When I called Vijay, he dismissed it as minor incident. "It was nothing much. A very minor issue was blown out of proportion because an onlooker shot the incident on his phone. You know how it is these days. Every phone carrier is a filmmaker."



Playing it down is fine. But the man was seen attacking Vijay!



Vijay rationalizes the stranger’s unwanted attention. “He was drunk. When people are not in their senses they behave like that. Sir, nowadays you can't tell whether a person is sober or drunk, thanks to the mask.”



Was he a fan trying to get Vijay’s attention? “No no, he was not a fan. He got into an argument with us. The argument continued when we landed.”



Vijay doesn’t have security guards to protect him from unwanted attention. “I only have my best friend with me when I travel. He has been my friend for 30 years. Now he's my manager also. I don’t like to be surrounded by a group of people. I like to reach out, meet people, talk to them.I don’t want to become an insulated star cut off from reality because of one incident.”



Vijay feels he is safe with his fans. “If you show love to people they will love you back. Anyway, we took that man to the police station and it was all sorted out. Nothing major.”