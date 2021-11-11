Vijay Sethupathi: I will not be pushed for attention

Tamil cinema's pride and glory Vijay Sethupathi finds himself at the vortex of an unsavoury controversy. After a self-appointed Hindu outfit declared a Rs 1001/ prize for anyone who 'kicks' Sethupathi after he had what he called a 'minor argument' with a man on a flight to Bengaluru, the actor par excellence has decided enough is enough.



"This is nothing but an attention-getting gimmick. So far I’ve been bearing with these loud obnoxious efforts to get my attention. These are people who have nothing better to do. But keeping quiet is seen as a sign of cowardice after a point," says Sethupathi.

Is he planning to take these attention-seekers to court?



"We will seek legal remedy, and also the court’s help in securing my protection from any attack, verbal or physical. Do not test my patience. Do not take my silence for granted. I love fans. But if one of them becomes aggressive and violent, it’s time to let the law calm him down."

