Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao's housing complex sealed after 11-year old girl tests positive for coronavirus

A housing complex in Andheri, Mumbai has been sealed by BMC after an 11-year-old girl tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The housing complex has Bollywood actors like Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha and Chitrangada Singh residing in it.



According to media reports, the child is the daughter of a film director who resides in the C-wing of the complex. The BMC has completely sealed off C wing while the A and B wings have been partially sealed. BMC has also sanitised the entire complex.



According to sources, the residents of the complex have reportedly been asked to go under strict quarantine and take extra precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infection. Residents have been asked to not step out of their homes even for walks with the complex.



Earlier last week, the housing complex where actress Ankita Lokhande lives was also sealed after new cases of coronavirus were reported from there.



Bollywood producer Karim Morani, his daughters Zoa and Shaza had tested positive for the virus earlier this month. They have since then recovered.