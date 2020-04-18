Bollywood producer Karim Morani tests negative for COVID-19

Producer Karim Morani tested negative of COVID-19 on April 17and was discharged from the hospital and sent back home.



'Chennai Express' producer will be quarantined for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure.

Karim while talking to a news agency said,"To my friends and family with gods grace and kindness, I am back home as I have now tested negative twice. I was very comfortable at Nanavati hospital where I remained asymptotic through my stay, I must say every department from the government to the medical warriors are doing a fantastic job," Morani said in a statement here''.



Morani's two daughters Zoa and Shaza had tested positive for the coronavirus and two days later Morani too had contracted the disease.

Both the girls tested negative last week and were discharged from the hospital. They are now in self-isolation in their own houses.



In India, the death toll due to the deadly virus has been raised to 452 in-country, and approx 11,000 people are affected by now.